MadeGood granola bars recalled because they could contain pieces of metal

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Certain MadeGood granola bars sold nationwide by retailers including Amazon and Walmart are being recalled because they may contain pieces of metal, Riverside Natural Foods said in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

If consumed, a piece of metal could represent a safety hazard, the Chicago-based manufacturer stated.

Specific products in the recall include: Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Creme Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars. (See here for a full list of the recalled products, along with their UPC codes and best-by dates.)

Image of recalled MadeGood granola bars.  Food and Drug Administration

The recalled granola bars were produced between January and November and distributed throughout the U.S., Canada and internationally. Riverside investigated and identified the issue in its manufacturing process, which has been fixed, the company said. 

Consumers who purchased the recalled bars should return for a refund. Customers with questions can call Riverside at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time. 

