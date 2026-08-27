Netflix offers extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6 before November launch

Video game enthusiasts are getting an extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6 before its eagerly awaited commercial launch this fall.

Netflix on Thursday hosted an exclusive preview of the game, which is set to arrive on Nov. 19, for its streaming subscribers.

The 25-minute video features a compilation of clips of GTA 6's two main protagonists carrying out a series of heists at convenience stores, jewelry stores and diners as they try to escape the cops. The opening sequence shows the partners in mayhem, Jason Duval and Lucia Camino, arriving at an apartment as part of what appears to be a drug deal before getting involved in a shootout with police.

The preview also introduces viewers to the fictional state of Leonida, which is based on Florida, as Jason and Lucia drive around, hit the bars and get caught in scuffles, among other adventures.

The promotional event is part of a partnership between Netflix and Rockstar Games, the company behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise. For those without a Netflix subscription, the preview will air Thursday on Rockstar Games' website and on YouTube at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans across the country have been eager to get their hands on GTA 6, which is arriving 13 years after the debut of the fifth installment. The game was originally slated for release in 2025, but Rockstar delayed its debut twice, saying the developers needed more time to hone it.

Anticipation is building as the game's release date approaches. One U.S. Army unit in Georgia is offering active-duty soldiers a four-day pass to play the popular game in exchange for signing a reenlistment contract.

Rockstar has already offered some sneak peeks of the game through GTA 6 trailers and screenshots. Spoilers posted by leakers have also surfaced online, a development the company recently acknowledged on social media.

"While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19," Rockstar wrote on Wednesday.

Investment bank Piper Sandler estimates that GTA 6 will sell 35 million copies by April 2027, according to Forbes. GTA 5 sold 11 million copies on the day it was released in September 2013, the media outlet reported.

What is GTA 6 about?

Tudum, Netflix's companion site for fans where it offers exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content, described GTA 6 as the "most immersive evolution of the series yet."

The game features protagonists Jason, an Army veteran, and Lucia, the game's first-ever female protagonist, who landed in Leonida Penitentiary after "fighting for her family," according to Rockstar's site. Caught in a criminal conspiracy, they team up to pull off a series of heists and other crimes in Florida.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," a description of GTA 6 reads. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Other characters in the game include Cal Hampton, one of Jason's friends, and Boobie Ike, described by Rockstar as a "Vice City Legend" who uses his time on the streets to help him build a business empire.