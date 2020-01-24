Grammy nominees on 60 Minutes through the years

ALICIA KEYS

Alicia Keys is back to host the Grammy Awards on CBS for a second straight year.

The New York native and 15-time Grammy winner took the music world by storm in 2001, winning five Grammy trophies including Best New Artist. She has 29 career nominations.

In 2004, Keys told 60 Minutes, music has been part of her forever. "I think music has been in my consciousness probably as far as I can remember," said Keys. "I'm sure probably in the womb I heard music."



TAYLOR SWIFT

In 2011 Taylor Swift told 60 Minutes she feels like an outsider



Taylor Swift picked up her first Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2007. She has remained one of music's biggest stars ever since. This year, the 10-time Grammy winner has three more nominations, bringing her career total to 35.

In this unaired excerpt from 2011, Swift and her mother Andrea, tell 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl how Taylor identified as an outsider, stuck to her roots and became a multi-platinum recording artist.



Taylor Swift 2020 Grammy Nominations

- Song of the Year (Lover)

- Best Pop Solo Performance (You Need to Calm Down)

- Best Pop Vocal Album (Lover)

BLAKE SHELTON

Eight-time Grammy Award nominee Blake Shelton shows 60 Minutes his childhood home

Blake Shelton will take the Grammy's stage at least once this year when he performs "Nobody But You" with Gwen Stefani. Shelton, an eight-time Grammy Award nominee, is still in search of his first victory.

In 2014, Shelton took 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O'Donnell to his childhood apartment in Ada, Oklahoma where Shelton first started singing along to the radio.

Blake Shelton 2020 Grammy Nomination

- Best Country Solo Performance (God's Country)

DOLLY PARTON

In 2009, Dolly Parton talked to 60 Minutes about being underestimated

Dolly Parton is heading back to the Grammys with two 2020 nominations. Her career total now sits at 49 nominations. The eight-time winner secured her first win in 1978 for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Here You Come Again."

In this 2009 excerpt from her interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Morley Safer, Parton talks about how she modeled her signature look off of what she said was "the town tramp."

Dolly Parton 2020 Grammy Nominations

- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (God Only Knows)

- Best Song Written For Visual Media (Girl in the Movies)

LADY GAGA and BARBRA STREISAND

Lady Gaga and Barbra Streisand behind the scenes, decades apart

Lady Gaga and Barbra Streisand have 17 Grammy Award wins between them, but their commonalities go beyond the multiple golden gramophone trophies. Both women appeared on 60 Minutes and came with suggestions for how we should produce the story.

In the excerpt above from 1991, Streisand sat down with 60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace, which led to a famous back and forth:

Wallace: You would love to control this piece.

Streisand: Absolutely. Are you kidding? Of course! I don't trust you.

Twenty years later, Lady Gaga took a turn offering advice to 60 Minutes contributor Anderson Cooper.



Barbra Streisand 2020 Grammy Nomination

- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Walls)

Lady Gaga 2020 Grammy Nominations

- Song of the Year (Always Remember Us This Way)

- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (A Star is Born)

- Best Song Written for Visual Media (I'll Never Love Again)