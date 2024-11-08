Watch CBS News

Beyoncé nominated for 11 Grammys

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter are all nominated for major Grammys in 2025. Variety's Jem Aswad joins CBS News with what you to know about music's biggest night.
