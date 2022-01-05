2022 Grammy Awards postponed over Omicron risk

The 64th Grammy Awards have been postponed due to a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. The show was scheduled to take place on January 31, but will be rescheduled for a future date, The Recording Academy and CBS said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," the statement said. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks."

Nominations for the awards were announced on November 23. Jon Batiste lead the pack with 11 total nominations.

The new date for the awards show has not yet been announced.

