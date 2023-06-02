Gov. Jared Polis signs bill into law designating Lunar New Year an observed state holiday

Gov. Jared Polis signs bill into law designating the Lunar New Year an observed state holiday Gov. Jared Polis signs bill into law designating the Lunar New Year an observed state holiday 00:32

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill designating the first Friday in February as Lunar New Year Day. the Lunar New Year an observed state holiday in Colorado. Asian Americans are the fastest-growing population in the U.S. but, over the past three years, there has been a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes.

CBS

The governor says the new law sends a message that Colorado stands in solidarity with Asian Americans.

"This bill is also a big step toward a Colorado for all... celebrating everyone no matter where you come from or where you live, you have a place in Colorado."

Nga Vuong-Sandoval, chair of the Lunar New Year Allies Advisory Group spearheaded the passage of the new law.

She says it's about honoring the past, present and future, "Our ancestors' elders cared deeply and recognize the importance. It's our turn to carry on the traditions to pass on to the next generation."

Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays for many Asian American communities. It celebrates the beginning of spring and the new year.

While legal holidays require government offices to close, an observed holiday makes closures optional.

The Lunar New Year is recognized on the first new moon of the calendar. The next celebration is Feb. 10, 2024.