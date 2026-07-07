Gotham FC's governor says club's move to Queens, New York, is "the next chapter"

Gotham FC's club governor Carolyn Tisch Blodgett said Tuesday "there's no better sports stage than New York City" — as the women's soccer team announced they're moving home games from New Jersey to the Etihad Park stadium in Queens.

"When we came in as new owners two-and-a-half years ago, we set the vision to be one of the best sports teams in the world, and this move is the next chapter in that," Tisch Blodgett, whose family co-owns the New York Giants, told "CBS Mornings."

Gotham FC won the National Women's Soccer League Championship in both 2023 and 2025.

"We won two championships in the last three years, so we clearly have demonstrated success on the field," she said of Gotham FC. "Now is our chance to do it off the field as well and really create a match-day experience that matches our ambition."

The team's plan for a brand new stadium in the Willets Point neighborhood of Queens — set to be finished for the 2028 season — means a relocation from Harrison, New Jersey, where the club currently plays at Sports Illustrated Stadium, which it shares with the New York Red Bulls, the area's MLS team.

But it's not a full relocation. Last month, the club announced plans for a dedicated training facility in Whippany, New Jersey.

"For so long, Gotham, like so many women's teams, we're always in borrowed spaces," Tisch Blodgett said.

"We are always a tenant, we are always kind of working around other schedules," she added.

"Announcing our training facility, and now our stadium, are two parts of the same vision, which is to create a permanent home for Gotham, for a women's team," Tisch Blodgett said.

"So we will have a best-in-class training facility in New Jersey, and a best-in-class home gameday experience at Etihad Park in New York," she said.

This illustration shows what Etihad Park, a stadium under construction in Willets Point, Queens, could look like upon completion. Gotham FC

The team couldn't be more excited for its championship-era growth.

"Of all of the people we've gotten the chance to tell about this news, probably the most special was telling the players," Tisch Blodgett said.

"So many of our players have lived through, kind of the ups and downs of women's sports," she said, "they've been in stadiums where there's hundreds of fans, not thousands, they've been in borrowed training facilities, they have been on everyone else's schedule," she said.

"Now to be able to have their own locker room, their own training facility that was custom designed for them, is incredibly special," said Tisch Blodgett.

New York City FC and Gotham FC said in a statement Tuesday that the move to Queens "marks a defining moment in Gotham FC's evolution, giving one of the world's leading women's clubs a matchday environment that reflects its ambitions and provides supporters with a world-class experience."