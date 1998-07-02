With a milk bottle "christening" from Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala, the famed milk mustache campaign hits the road.

A fleet of Milk Mustache Mobiles will travel to 100 cities on a Better Bones Tour to educate Americans about the importance of drinking milk to help prevent osteoporosis. In each city, the Milk Mustache Mobiles will offer free bone density tests to those most at risk for the bone-thinning disease. People can also enter for a chance to appear in a milk mustache ad.

