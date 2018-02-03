GOP memo fallout: How is the Justice Department responding?

The biggest question that remains about the controversial release of a GOP memo is how it will impact deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the special counsel investigation, CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid said. Rosenstein has final approval over any charges that special counsel Robert Mueller could bring.

On Friday, President Trump authorized the release of a memo written by House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes that alleged improper surveillance of the Trump campaign as part of the Russia investigation. Prior to the memo's release, FBI director Christopher Wray warned there would be "grave consequences" for the bureau if the memo was released.

After it was released, Wray sent an internal memo to the FBI praising their day-to-day work during his six months at the helm, Reid reports.

Reid said Wray said "let me be clear, I stand fully committed to our mission . I stand by our shared determination to do our work independently and by the book. I stand with you."

Wray's predecessor, James Comey, tweeted "that's it?" after the memo's release. He slammed the memo as "dishonest and misleading" and said it "wrecked the House intel committee."

Meanwhile, at the Justice Department, attorney general Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Russia investigation, and has "mainly stayed out the memo controversy," Reid said. After the memo's release, Sessions issued a statement saying he will now forward the information to the Office of Inspector General, the department's internal watchdog. That office will decide if they want to open a formal investigation, Reid said.

That puts all eyes on Rosenstein. Democrats are concerned Mr. Trump could use the memo as a reason to fire Rosenstein because the memo revealed Rosenstein applied for to continue surveillance on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page at least once.

But the White House said Friday there has been no conversation about firing Rosenstein, Reid said.

Mr. Trump insisted Saturday morning that the memo "totally vindicates" him in the Russia investigation, and tweeted that its contents are an "American disgrace!"

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

Both Saturday morning and Saturday night, he tweeted that the memo showed there is "no collusion."