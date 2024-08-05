Watch CBS News
Google loses federal antitrust case over search

Payments by Google ensuring that its search engine would be the default on internet browsers violates antitrust law, a federal judge ruled Monday in a major win for the Justice Department.

The Alphabet unit's $26 billion in payments served to block any rivals from succeeding in the market, ensuring Google's dominant position, Judge Amit Mehta in Washington found.

Antitrust enforcers had contended Google illegally held a monopoly over online search and related advertising by paying billions over decades to Apple, Samsung and others for the top spot on smartphones and web browsers. 

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— This is a developing story.

