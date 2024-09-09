Golden eagle attacks 20-month-old girl and 3 others in Norway, causing deep gouges: "It kept coming back"

After entering the Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center in California with serious injuries, including a large puncture wound, a nine-pound golden eagle is getting better, stronger and more alert every day

A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway, clawing her so badly that she needed stitches, in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird's fourth such attack on humans in the past week.

The bird's unusual aggression occurred over five days across a vast mountainous area of southern Norway.

The golden eagle - common in Norway and the Scandinavian country's second-largest bird of prey - typically eats smaller animals, as well as foxes and sheep. The toddler and the bird's other victims needed stitches and medication for deep gouges.

Gamekeeper Per Kare Vinterdal, who killed the eagle, told public broadcaster NRK the bird saw the little girl as "prey."

He said the mother and neighbor managed to get the eagle off the girl "but it kept coming back" even though "the neighbor chased it away with a stick."

Photo taken on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 of the young golden eagle that attacked a toddler in Norway in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird's in the fourth such attack on humans in the past week. Francis Ari Sture / AP

The golden eagle "likely had a behavioral disorder" that prompted the attacks, Alv Ottar Folkestad, an eagle expert with BirdLife Norge, told The Associated Press on Monday.

"What happen is radically different from normal," he said, adding that the attacks were likely all by a female eagle born this year.

"Details in the plumage make me believe it is the same bird. The plumage means that no two golden eagles are alike," Folkestad said, adding that in the past days there were "favorable weather conditions" with high-altitude winds for the eagle to fly long distances over southern Norway.

In the most recent attack, a 20-month old girl was playing outside a farm in Orkland, a small municipality in the south, on Saturday when the eagle came "out of the blue" and clawed her.

The girl's father, who was not there during the attack, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the mother and a neighbor raced to fight the eagle. The raptor attacked three times before it was killed when hit with a piece of wood, Folkestad said.

The father said his daughter got a couple of stitches in the back of her head and has scratch marks from the eagle's claws under her chin and on her face.

"The eagle came out of nowhere and grabbed our youngest daughter," the father told NRK. "Her mother jumped up and grabbed hold of the eagle, but had to fight to get it to let go. A neighbor also had to help her and our little girl."

The VG newspaper said that one of wounds was just under one of the girl's eyes. The girl and the mother are doing fine.

Neither the toddler, nor the family were identified and they have asked not to be contacted, NRK said.

Police said they were aware of the attack but have no detailed knowledge of the incident, saying a gamekeeper had been contacted.

Three other people have reported being attacked, including a man who caught the incident on camera.

Photo taken on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 of Francis Ari Sture with signs of an attack of the golden eagle that also attacked a toddler in Norway. Francis Ari Sture / AP

Mariann Myrvang, who was attacked on Wednesday, told NRK she cried out for help when "something big and heavy landed on my shoulders."

"I went down on my knees, because I couldn't stand up," she said.

Armed with a branch, her husband managed to chase the eagle away. The claws went deep into Myrvang's flesh and she later received penicillin and a tetanus shot at the hospital.

The golden eagle measures between 80 to 93 centimeters long (about 2 feet 7.5 inches to 3 feet long) and have a wingspan of about 2 meters (6.5 feet).

The male bird is the smallest and weighs between 6.6 and 8.8 pounds. Females can weigh up to 11 pounds.

Earlier this year, several residents in a suburb of Minneapolis said they were attacked by a hawk, CBS Minnesota reported. The raptor left talon marks on one woman's scalp, and it also went after her dad and flew off with his hat.

AFP contributed to this report.