We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Understanding the gold scam warning signs can be the difference between protecting your nest egg and losing your savings. Dilok Klaisataporn/Getty Images

Millions of retirees are struggling right now as they watch their purchasing power erode amid a slew of issues, including persistent inflation, market volatility and general economic uncertainty. And, in this kind of environment, physical gold investing tends to get pitched as the calm in the storm. It's tangible. It feels timeless. And for people living on savings they can't easily replace, the promise of gold also functioning as portfolio insurance is deeply appealing.

While gold can be a good addition to a retirement portfolio right now, gold-related scams also tend to surge when the economic headlines feel dire, and the warning signs aren't always obvious at first glance. The sales pitches are polished, the language is urgent and the offers often sound custom-built for older investors. These conversations start innocuously, but quickly evolve into high-pressure gold sales tactics designed to separate seniors from their savings.

Understanding the warning signs can mean the difference between protecting your nest egg and losing decades' worth of savings. So, what red flags should seniors watch for to avoid scams in today's gold market? Below, we'll detail six to know now.

Start adding gold to your retirement portfolio today.

Gold investing scams targeting seniors: Red flags every retiree should know

Gold itself isn't the issue. It's how some sellers market it — and the tactics they use to push people into decisions that benefit the seller far more than the buyer. Here are the red flags retirees should watch for before handing over any money:

Unsolicited contact from "senior specialists"

If you receive unexpected phone calls, emails or direct mail from companies claiming to specialize in helping seniors protect their retirement savings through gold investments, be wary. Legitimate precious metals dealers rarely cold-call potential customers or specifically target retirees, so if someone contacts you out of the blue claiming the government is about to seize retirement accounts or that the dollar is about to collapse, consider it a major red flag.

Protect your retirement savings with gold now.

High-pressure sales tactics and artificial urgency

Scammers frequently create false deadlines to pressure quick decisions. You might hear phrases like "this offer expires today" or "we only have a limited supply at this price." Reputable precious metal dealers don't need to rush you into decisions, and any company that refuses to send written information, discourages you from consulting with family members or financial advisors or makes you feel guilty for wanting time to think is likely running a scam — or at least participating in less-than-transparent behavior.

Promises of guaranteed returns or "no risk"

No investment is truly risk-free, and that's true of gold too, as its price fluctuates, sometimes drastically, based on market conditions. If someone promises guaranteed profits, claims gold only goes up in value or suggests you can't lose money by investing in gold, they're lying. And, you should be especially suspicious of any claims that gold will protect you from every economic scenario or that it's the only safe investment available.

Excessive markups and hidden fees

One of the most common gold scams involves charging customers dramatically more than the precious metal's actual market value. For example, scammers might sell gold coins at 50% to 100% above fair market prices, knowing seniors may not verify current precious metals values before buying. Always check current gold prices on independent websites before making any purchase, and be suspicious if you encounter a dealer who won't clearly explain their markup or fees.

Pressure to liquidate retirement accounts

Be extremely cautious of anyone encouraging you to cash out your IRAs, 401(k)s or other retirement accounts to buy physical gold, especially if they offer to "help" with the rollover process. While legitimate gold IRAs exist, scammers often rush this process, triggering unnecessary tax penalties and early withdrawal fees that you'll be responsible for on top of their inflated prices.

Unverifiable credentials and missing regulatory information

Legitimate precious metals dealers are registered with state and federal agencies. If a company won't provide verifiable registration information, lacks a physical address or claims they don't need to follow normal regulations because gold is different, walk away. You have plenty of other dealers to consider, so stepping back from a company that's throwing up red flags won't stop you from buying gold.

The bottom line

Gold can be a legitimate investment, but seniors should approach precious metals purchases with caution. Before investing any retirement savings in gold, consult with a trusted financial advisor who has no connection to the dealer. Verify current market prices independently, research the company thoroughly and never let anyone pressure you into quick decisions about your financial future. Remember: If an investment opportunity sounds too good to be true or relies on fear tactics, it is almost certainly a scam.