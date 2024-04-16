Gold prices hover near $2,400 an ounce: 6 reasons to buy in today

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of gold has been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks amid numerous unusual economic factors, climbing from a then-record high of $2,160 per ounce in early March to the current price of $2,371.11 per ounce. And, at just under $2,400 per ounce, today's gold price is edging toward another record high — which could further entice investors to buy in.

The current surge in gold prices can be attributed to a confluence of factors, chief among them is the issue of persistent inflation. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation climbed from 3.2% in February to 3.5% in March, a concerning trend that has continued to erode consumers' purchasing power. And, as the threat of sustained high inflation looms, investors have increasingly turned to the perceived safe haven of gold, driving up demand and pushing prices higher.

But while investors may be more drawn to gold now that the price is on an upward trend, does it really make sense to invest with gold's spot price closing in on a new high? It can — and there are a few good reasons why.

6 reasons to buy gold today

Here are a few compelling reasons why this may be an opportune time to invest in gold:

To capitalize on future price increases

While it's impossible to accurately predict where gold prices are headed, the current upward trajectory of gold prices suggests that the precious metal may continue to appreciate in the coming months and years. And, some experts agree that the gold price increases aren't over yet.

After all, gold has historically provided reliable returns over the long term, which can make it an attractive option if you're looking to grow your wealth. And, by investing in gold now, you may be able to position yourself to benefit from these potential future price increases, potentially generating significant returns on your investment.

To hedge against inflation

Gold has historically proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. Unlike fiat currencies, which can lose value over time, gold can help preserve purchasing power and protect against the erosion of wealth caused by inflation. This is a crucial consideration for investors in the current economic climate, where inflation has become a major concern.

When inflation takes hold, the prices of goods and services rise, but the value of gold typically holds steady or even increases, helping to preserve your wealth's purchasing power. So, you can potentially offset the erosion of your wealth caused by rising prices if you dedicate a portion of your investment portfolio to gold right now.

To diversify your portfolio

Gold is often viewed as a reliable portfolio diversification tool, as its performance is typically not correlated with that of traditional investments, such as stocks and bonds. For example, when the stock market is experiencing a downturn, the spot price of gold tends to rise as more investors flock to the precious metal for its various benefits.

So, by incorporating gold into a diversified investment portfolio, you can potentially mitigate the risk caused by your other holdings. This can provide a crucial buffer against any upcoming market downturns or periods of volatility that would otherwise impact the value of your investment portfolio.

To prepare for retirement

For those planning for retirement, investing in a gold individual retirement account (IRA) can be a strategic move. Gold IRAs allow you to hold physical gold or other precious metals as part of your retirement savings, providing a tangible hedge against market fluctuations and a potential source of stability during one's golden years. This can be a particularly beneficial move to make right now if you're a retiree who is concerned about the impact of ongoing inflation on your fixed income.

To gain a safe-haven asset

In times of heightened geopolitical tensions and economic instability, gold has historically served as a safe-haven asset, attracting investors seeking a secure store of value. The ongoing conflicts and global economic challenges make the current environment ripe for investors to consider adding gold to their portfolios. By diversifying with gold, investors can potentially safeguard their wealth against the risks posed by these unpredictable global events.

To capitalize on the limited supply and growing demand

Gold is also a finite resource, and the limited supply, coupled with the high demand from investors, helps it to retain its value. Central banks across the globe have also been accumulating more gold recently, further diminishing the supply. This supply-demand imbalance has been a significant driver of the higher gold prices observed in the market recently. And, if the demand for gold continues, the price is likely to continue to rise in the near future, making it a smart time to consider buying in now.

The bottom line

With gold prices now hovering near the $2,400 per ounce mark, the current market conditions present a compelling case for investors to consider adding the precious metal to their portfolios. From hedging against inflation and diversifying risk to preparing for retirement and capitalizing on future price appreciation, the reasons to buy gold today are numerous and compelling. But be sure to do your research before you make any investing decisions, as it's important to ensure that investing in gold is a good fit with your overall investment strategy.