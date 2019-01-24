Gold Medal flour recalled over salmonella fears

General Mills says it's voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour nationwide due to concerns they might be contaminated with salmonella. The Minneapolis-based food giant says only bags with a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020 are involved.

The callback was instituted after sampling of the five-pound bags discovered "the potential presence" of the bacteria, General Mills said, adding, "This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product."

The company says if you own any of the flour being recalled, throw it out and call 1-800-230-8103 or visit GeneralMills.com/Flour for more information.

The president of the General Mills Meals and Baking Division, Jim Murphy, noted in a statement that, "This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating."

The Food and Drug Administration points out that common ways to kill salmonella "include boiling, baking, roasting, microwaving, and frying."

The agency says, "Common symptoms … are diarrhea (often bloody) and abdominal cramps, although most people recover within a week. But some illnesses last longer and can be more severe, resulting in a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS can occur in people of any age, but is most common in young children under 5 years, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems."