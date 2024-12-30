We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're going to invest in precious metals, here's how to decide whether a gold or silver IRA makes more sense for 2025. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Precious metal investing has become increasingly popular as inflation concerns and global uncertainties persist. As a result, we saw the price of gold soar past $2,700 per ounce in 2024, while silver has attracted investors seeking stability and growth potential.

Many people are also turning to precious metal individual retirement accounts (IRAs), like gold and silver IRAs, to secure these benefits for retirement. But while both silver and gold IRAs have their merits, choosing between them isn't always straightforward. So, we asked financial professionals for their perspectives on what the better choice could be in 2025. Here's what they want you to know.

Find out what your gold investing options are today.

Gold IRA vs. silver IRA: Which will be better in 2025?

Gold and silver IRAs are structurally similar but can perform differently in various market conditions, experts say.

"Gold tends to be a reliable store of value while silver tends to be a growth asset," says Brett Elliott, director of marketing at American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX). Experts expect both to increase in value in upcoming years.

Alex Ebkarian, COO and co-founder of precious metals dealer Allegiance Gold, encourages diversifying a precious metals portfolio with both to avoid concentration risk.

Why a gold IRA may be a better investment in 2025

"Beyond inflation protection, gold shows a low correlation with stocks and bonds, reducing portfolio volatility," explains Kevin Shahnazari, founder and CEO of FinlyWealth. This makes gold IRAs a strong choice for protecting retirement savings during market uncertainty.

Holding onto gold long-term offers unique protection against economic risks. Elliott highlights that this precious metal is an excellent diversifier.

"[Its value often] goes up during recessions as opposed to stocks, which typically decline," he says.

The outlook for gold appears strong, according to Ebkarian.

"We can expect gold to surpass $3,000 in 2025," he notes, pointing to Goldman Sachs' reaffirmed forecast. With historical annual growth averaging approximately 10% over the last 20 years, gold's upward trajectory could make it appealing for retirement portfolios this year.

Start adding gold to your investment portfolio now.

Why a silver IRA may be a better investment in 2025

FinlyWealth's Shahnazari points out that silver's dual role in investment and manufacturing — especially in electric vehicles and solar panels — creates strong growth potential. "[Its] lower price point also [makes it easier] to accumulate more ounces [in your IRA and magnify] potential returns," he says.

Adding to Shahnazari's insights, Ebkarian emphasizes how silver usually outperforms gold during economic expansion periods due to its industrial applications in technology and renewable energy.

"During recoveries, silver can see sharp gains," he notes.

Also, the timing for silver IRA investment looks favorable based on historical indicators.

"The current gold-to-silver ratio suggests silver is undervalued [and] more attractive from an overall cost perspective," says Ebkarian. A ratio above 80 has historically signaled silver is primed for a price increase.

Factors to consider before investing in any precious metal IRA

Before investing in either type of precious metal IRA, consider these factors that can impact your success:

Choose your provider carefully: "Not all IRA providers are the same," says Elliott. A reputable dealer will charge 5% to 15% above the spot price and spell out all fees. Watch out for high-pressure sales tactics or dealers charging excessive premiums.

"Not all IRA providers are the same," says Elliott. A reputable dealer will charge 5% to 15% above the spot price and spell out all fees. Watch out for high-pressure sales tactics or dealers charging excessive premiums. Consider your situation: Shahnazari weighs five factors with clients: age, existing portfolio mix, risk comfort, investment timeline and economic outlook. These help determine which metal better suits your needs. For example, if you're comfortable with more market volatility, you might prefer silver's growth potential. But if you're looking for long-term wealth preservation

Shahnazari weighs five factors with clients: age, existing portfolio mix, risk comfort, investment timeline and economic outlook. These help determine which metal better suits your needs. For example, if you're comfortable with more market volatility, you might prefer silver's growth potential. But if you're looking for Know your storage options: Specialized storage facilities are required

Specialized Plan your exit strategy: Think about how and when you'll sell your precious metals. Different forms (e.g., coins and bars

Think about how and when you'll sell your precious metals. Different forms (e.g., Understand the tax implications: Consult a tax professional about how precious metal IRAs affect your tax situation. Rules about inheritances and distributions may vary.

The bottom line

Gold and silver IRAs present solid opportunities in 2025, with both metals trading below their historical inflation-adjusted highs. Shahnazari suggests this could signal a potential upside for investors who act soon. But Elliott reminds us that timing shouldn't be the only consideration.

Before opening a precious metal IRA, share your retirement goals and risk tolerance with a trusted financial advisor. They can help you decide whether to roll over part of your retirement account into gold, silver or a mix of both. Finally, choose reputable silver and gold IRA companies with transparent pricing and clear explanations of fees and storage requirements.