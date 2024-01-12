We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold investing took off in 2023, hitting an 11-year high in September. And it's easy to understand why. Against a backdrop of stubborn inflation and higher interest rates, many Americans turned to the precious metal for its buffer against inflation and as a way to stabilize their larger portfolio.

That said, the economics of 2024 are expected to be different. While there was optimism that inflation was cooling and that interest rate cuts could be coming as soon as March, that was halted this week when the latest inflation report saw an uptick in December. While it's too early to know if this was an anomaly or an indicator of broader economic concerns, one thing is likely: Gold and the benefits of an investment will remain attractive in 2024, too.

But with the economic uncertainty in consideration, there are some preferred gold investing approaches to take in the new year. Below, we'll break down three to take.

3 gold investing approaches to take in 2024

Here are three effective ways to approach your gold investment this year.

Be cautious

With any investment, you'll need to take a cautious approach. Gold is no different. Specifically, you'll want to limit your investment in the precious metal to a maximum of 10% of your overall portfolio.

In other words, don't get completely out of stocks and bonds and dump that money into gold as a replacement. Remember that gold is better to stabilize those other volatile assets when the economy is shaky. So invest accordingly and cautiously.

Based on your profile, you may want to be significantly under that 10% limit, too. Older investors, for example, may want to have less gold in their portfolio than younger ones.

Be realistic

While gold has many attractive benefits — from its hedge against inflation and its ability to act as a safe-haven asset and portfolio diversifier — it's not a traditional income-producing asset. So, be realistic about your expectations. If your sole goal is to have income coming in, you're likely better off with stocks, bonds and maybe even real estate.

This is not to argue that gold isn't valuable (it can be), but it's important to go into your gold investing approach clear-eyed and realistic by knowing what it can — and cannot — do for your broader financial situation.

Be thorough

While you may already have your eye on a particular type of gold investment (perhaps you've seen a television commercial for gold bars and coins, for example), you should be thorough in your approach. Gold bars and coins can be great for certain investors (and they're easy to access online through top gold companies), but they're not the only option to explore.

Gold IRAs can be beneficial for retirement planning, as can silver IRAs. Gold stocks and gold futures, for the right investor, can also help achieve strategic goals. Similarly, gold ETFs may be a better fit for your portfolio. You won't know which is best, however, until you take a thorough approach and research all of your potential options.

The bottom line

Gold investing was advantageous for many last year and that's unlikely to change in 2024, even with a still-developing economic outlook. But investors should be strategic with how they approach the shiny metal. Specifically, they should be cautious and not over-invest and they should be realistic with their expectations surrounding what gold can and cannot do. Finally, they should be thorough in their examination of all potential gold investing avenues to better improve their chances of getting started with the right type. By taking these three approaches investors will dramatically improve their chances of having a successful gold investment — both now and in the months and years to come.