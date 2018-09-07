GoFundMe: Homeless veteran to get balance of $400,000 amid defrauding accusations

FLORENCE, N.J. -- GoFundMe and the law firm representing a homeless good Samaritan say he will receive all the money raised for him. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that GoFundMe and Cozen O'Connor issued a joint statement Thursday saying that Johnny Bobbitt will get an amount equal to the balance he did not receive through the fundraiser.

"Johnny will be made whole and we're committing that he'll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe's goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets support he deserves," GoFundMe said in a statement.

Authorities executed a search warrant earlier Thursday at the home of Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure of New Jersey who raised $400,000 online for Bobbitt. He is suing them for mismanaging the cash. Bobbitt's lawyer says he's been told the money is gone.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed the criminal investigation because of the "enormous public interest" in the case.

No charges have been filed. McClure and D'Amico have denied wrongdoing. Bobbitt got McClure gas when she was stranded in Philadelphia.

CBS Philadelphia reported that on Thursday, officials from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and Florence Township Police Department executed a search warrant at the couple's home. Authorities towed a BMW off of the property and removed boxes presumed to contain evidence.

McClure and D'Amico are accused in court documents of withholding money intended for Bobbitt, who is a homeless veteran.

They allegedly spent money to live a lifestyle they couldn't afford, including vacations and shopping sprees.

In court Wednesday, the couple's lawyer said Bobbitt has gotten about $200,000. But Bobbitt's lawyer said he had received only about $75,000, which includes the value of a camper and a 1999 Ford Ranger.