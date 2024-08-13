GM recalling more than 21,000 electric SUVs over brake issues

General Motors is recalling 21,469 electric SUVs because the vehicles' antilock break system, or ABS, may activate unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

The recall involves GM's 2023-2024 Cadillac Lyriq all-wheel drive models, the auto safety regulator stated. GM plans to fix the issue with an over-the-air update or by a dealer, free of charge, NHTSA added.

The NHTSA had opened an preliminary review of over 3,000 Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicles due to claims related to the loss of brake assist. The ABS keeps the wheels from locking up and skidding when the brakes are applied, cutting the risk of an accident.

The auto manufacturer expects to mail notification letters to owners of the vehicles on Sept. 23, 2024.

Motorists can also contact Cadillac's customer service at 1-800-458-8006.