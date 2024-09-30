Gloria Estefan on how a life-changing accident sparked a $42 million mission to cure paralysis

In 1990, a devastating tour bus crash left Gloria Estefan temporarily paralyzed and doctors warned she might never walk again. Thirty-four years later, the Grammy-winning icon is not only walking but dancing, performing, and giving back in a significant way. Estefan has donated more than $42 million to paralysis research, dedicating much of her life to finding a cure.

Estefan, widely known as the "Queen of Latin Pop," has sold more than 100 million records and won a number of awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammys. She also made history last year as the first Hispanic woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. But beyond her musical success, Estefan's commitment to paralysis research remains a core part of her life.

Reflecting on that day of the crash, Estefan recalls being told she might never walk again.

"They always have to give you the worst-case scenario," she said on "CBS Mornings" on Monday.

Paralyzed after the accident, the now 67-year-old singer underwent surgery in New York and spent months in recovery.

Estefan recalled installing an elevator in her home with her husband, Emilio, long before her accident, sensing she might need it one day. That decision proved vital, as she relied on it during her recovery

Estefan's experience fueled her passion for supporting research into spinal cord injuries. She's closely involved with the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, a foundation co-founded by Dr. Barth Green and former Miami Dolphins player Nick Buoniconti. The project, now led by Buoniconti's son Marc, has made strides in using brain interfaces to help restore muscle movement. She said there are 175 people working towards finding a cure and she believes that a breakthrough is possible.

Estefan's recovery from the crash took time, but it was made possible through several personal milestones

"About six months after the accident, I was able to put my underwear on by myself. That was a big deal," she said. A year after the crash, she was back on stage, determined to show people that recovery is possible.

Beyond her philanthropy and quest to end paralysis, Estefan is working on new creative projects, including an original Broadway musical with her daughter, Emily. The musical, which has been in the works for two years, is nearing completion, and Estefan has also been recording a new Spanish-language album.

The new album is inspired by her love story with her husband, Emilio. The couple, married for 46 years, continues to enjoy a strong relationship.

"We're very blessed. We have a very beautiful relationship. It's just grown closer and tighter through the years," she said.