Over 200 headstones spray-painted with swastikas at Illinois cemetery

GLEN CARBON, Ill. -- More than 200 headstones were spray-painted with swastikas at an Illinois cemetery overnight, CBS affiliate KMOV reports. Police were called to the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon on Saturday morning after the black spray paint was discovered.

The cemetery is the resting place for more than 1,300 veterans. Officials are working to clean up the vandalism before a Memorial Day event on Monday and plan to power wash the tombstones to clean them.

This is the first time the cemetery has been vandalized, the cemetery owner told KMOV, but he's still considering installing security cameras at the property.

Police were also called to a nearby neighborhood after residents found the same spray paint on homes and at least one vehicle.

The Edwardsville Police Department posted video to Facebook that showed security footage of a possible suspect. They said they are investigating and urged anyone with information to call 618-656-2131.