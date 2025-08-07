Gina Carano and Disney settle lawsuit in wrongful termination case

Actress Gina Carano, Lucasfilm and its parent company, The Walt Disney Company, have reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit over her 2021 firing from "The Mandalorian."

In the lawsuit, filed in February 2024 in federal court in California, Carano argued that she was wrongfully terminated and discriminated against following controversial posts she made on social media.

Carano was terminated in 2021 following posts on social media where she compared the divided American political climate to Nazi Germany. She was also accused of mocking transgender people and mocking mask-wearing during the COVID pandemic.

"I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved," Carano said Thursday in a statement. "I hope this brings some healing to the force."

Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

In her suit, the actress and former MMA fighter alleged she was fired because she "dared voice her own opinions, on social media platforms and elsewhere, and stood up to the online bully mob who demanded her compliance with their extreme progressive ideology."

In a statement in 2021, Lucasfilm said at the time, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

In her statement Thursday, Carano also thanked Elon Musk and X, who offered to fund the legal bills of people unfairly treated by their employers.

"Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said Thursday in a statement. "With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future."