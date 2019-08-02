Gilroy shooter killed himself, corner says, contradicting earlier police reports

The Santa Clara County coroner's office said Friday that the 19-year-old gunman at a garlic festival died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, contradicting earlier police accounts that he had been killed by officers. Police said Santino William Legan shot and killed three people and wounded dozens of other at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive.

The Gilroy Police Department had previously said officers patrolling the event responded within a minute of the shots being fired and killed Legan, preventing any further casualties, CBS San Francisco reports.

At news conferences throughout the week, police said Legan was shot and killed by three police officers, who were all identified Thursday as veterans of the police force.

According to the medical examiner's office, Legan died by suicide with an intraoral gunshot wound to the head.

Police Chief Scot Smithee said police officers fired several shots that hit Legan, but the fatal wound was self-inflicted.

The deceased victims were identified by officials as 6-year-old Stephen Luciano Romero of San Jose, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby. The medical examiner's office identified Romero overnight and Irby was identified Monday by the president of his alma mater, Keuka College in upstate New York.