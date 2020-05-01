Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy rumors

Rumors surrounding super model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik began swirling earlier this week, with TMZ reporting the couple was expecting a baby together. Both Hadid and Malik remained silent about the topic — until Thursday night. Hadid appeared on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and confirmed that she is expecting.

Fallon did not hold back during his video chat with the model. "Thanks so much for doing our show, and I gotta say congratulations on expecting a baby. This is the best news ever," Fallon said at the top of the interview.

"Thank you so much. Obviously, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy for everyone's well wishes and support," Hadid said.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend the Met Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fallon called the pregnancy great news in a time when there's a lot of bad news, and Hadid agreed. "This is definitely not bad news," said the 25-year-old. "We're so happy now to be able to be excited about it."

The talk show host had some advice for the expecting mother: Be present.

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be home together and experience it day by day," Hadid replied.

Hadid, the daughter of Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, has been dating Malik on and off since 2015.

Hadid's mother confirmed the pregnancy to Dutch news program RTL Boulevard about a day before her daughter appeared on Fallon's show. "Still shocked our little secret leaked to the press," Yolanda Hadid said. "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become an oma in September, especially since I lost my mom so recently."

Even with this confirmation from her mom, fans waited with bated breath to see if and when Hadid and Malik would share the news themselves. Would she pull a Kylie Jenner and keep her pregnancy a secret until the baby was actually born? Fans can now rest easy knowing that Hadid has confirmed the news herself.

It appears Hadid and Malik are self-isolating with her sister, fellow model Bella Hadid, and her mother. The family recently posted photos from Gigi's 25th birthday celebration on April 23. Hadid told Fallon they surprised her with an everything bagel cake, since that's the one thing she's been craving.