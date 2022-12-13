3 gifts for seniors to buy online now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are inexpensive and helpful gifts for seniors that can be purchased online today, right in time for the holidays. Getty Images

With the days until Christmas and Hanukkah dwindling down the in-person shopping rush becomes less manageable and more stressful. This is particularly true when you're unsure of what to buy for loved ones. For the older adults in your life, in particular, it can be challenging to find thoughtful (and useful) gifts.

Fortunately, there are inexpensive and helpful gifts for seniors that can be purchased online today, right in time for the holidays. These products and services provide economic, health and security advantages that may be especially appealing to older adults - and loved ones don't have to search too far to find them.

As is the norm with most financial considerations, the benefits of each of these items are specific to the individual's personal circumstances. However, the advantages these products and services offer may be worth the price (and did we mention they can be bought online?).

3 senior gift ideas to buy online now

Here are three gifts for seniors that you can buy online right now.

Hearing aids

There was a time not too long ago when hearing aids were both expensive and difficult to obtain (and almost impossible to gift). But following the enactment of new legislation that allows hearing aids to be bought over the counter without a prescription, hearing aids are now cheaper and much more accessible.

Now, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss can buy the devices without a prescription. And their family members and friends can help by footing the bill and giving the hearing aid as a gift for the holidays.

You can easily get started online now (some candidates may even be eligible for a 100-day risk-free trial).

Medical alert systems

This is both a product (medical alert systems come in all shapes and sizes) and a service (around-the-clock monitoring and medical support). A medical alert system secured in a loved one's home can notify emergency services whenever they're needed.

The gift-buying options for this item are numerous.

Costs vary based on the features incorporated but you could elect to just pay for the installation of the product upfront. Or you could pay for the installation and the monthly bill (approximately $20-$30 monthly for monitoring, not including another $5-$10 each month for fall detection services). Or you could split the gift with a family member with one person paying to have the system installed in the home and the other person agreeing to pay the monthly fee.

Regardless of the route you choose, a medical alert system is both beneficial and cost-effective. You can buy a medical alert system online now. You may even be eligible for up to $100 in savings.

Home security systems

Home security systems help to protect your loved one day and night by securing their home when they're inside of it and when they're away. But they're not just for security. The senior in your life can use it to track packages, mail, and deliveries. They can also see who is visiting their home without having to get up to answer the doorbell.

Like medical alert systems, you'll pay for the equipment and installation to start. And then a minimal charge each month. In exchange, you'll have professional security and monitoring services around the clock.

Of the three items listed here, home security systems will provide the most tangible, visible protection. By answering a few quick questions online now you can get started with a home security system online now (there's also free shipping!).

The bottom line

This is not an exhaustive list. There are many senior gift ideas to choose from, whether you're looking for something inexpensive or something that can provide protection and security. But if you need to act quickly, these items can be purchased online now - providing you and the senior in your life comfort and peace of mind.

Check out your medical alert systems options here or by using the table below.