Amid the holiday season and budget concerns caused by inflation, American consumers may be searching for inexpensive but worthwhile gifts to give their loved ones. For older Americans, who may be limited by health or monetary considerations, the search for the right gift can be even more challenging

Fortunately, there are a series of products and services on the market that family members can buy for seniors without having to break the bank. Or, seniors can get a head start on gift-giving and buy them for themselves instead.

3 inexpensive senior gift ideas

If you're looking for something to give an older adult in your life - or if you're a senior looking for a helpful but inexpensive gift for yourself - read on to explore three options that may be worthwhile.

Life insurance



Yes, life insurance for seniors isn't often considered worth it. This is largely due to the cost relative to the coverage that can be secured. But life insurance doesn't have to be worth millions. For some seniors, a policy in the amount of $100,000 or less may be more than sufficient. And the cost to obtain such a policy is relatively cheap.

For example, a 64-year-old male living in New York can secure a 10-year term life insurance policy in the amount of $150,000 for $98.74 per month from Haven Life. That's a quote for a non-smoking male considered to be in good health.

For a 64-year-old female living in New York, Haven Life will provide a 10-year term life insurance policy in the amount of $150,000 for $70.11 per month. That's for a non-smoking female considered to be in good health.

If you can afford a bill for less than $100 a month then life insurance is indeed valuable, if only to cover things like end-of-life expenses and outstanding debt. And, yes, there are ways to gift a life insurance policy.

Hearing aids

There was a time when hearing aids cost thousands of dollars - and you needed a prescription to buy a pair. Fortunately, due to recently enacted legislation, this is no longer the case.

The new federal law allows hearing aids to be sold directly over the counter, enabling adults with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription. For decades, it would cost customers thousands to get a hearing aid. Now over-the-counter hearing aids are on sale for a few hundred dollars.

By answering a few quick questions you can become a candidate for a 100-day risk-free trial. Or you can purchase hearing aids for a loved one without having to go to the doctor for a prescription.

Medical alert systems

This is both a product (medical alert systems come in all shapes and sizes) and a service (around-the-clock monitoring and medical support). A medical alert system secured in your home can notify emergency services whenever you may need them.

Costs for medical alert systems vary based on the kind and any significant features you would like, although they generally cost between $20-$40 a month (not including up-front costs for equipment and installation). For seniors and the people that love them, however, the benefit of a medical alert system is priceless.

The bottom line

This is not an exhaustive list of products. But for seniors looking for inexpensive, helpful products - or for family members looking for the right gift to give this time of year - life insurance, hearing aids or medical alert systems could do the trick.