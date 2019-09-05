Jury reaches verdict in "Ghost Ship" fire that left 36 dead

Thirty-six people died in a fast-moving fire that destroyed the Oakland, California, warehouse in December 2016. After three months in court and more than a week of deliberations, a jury has reached a verdict Thursday in the "Ghost Ship" trial. It's expected to be read at 5 p.m. ET.

Derek Almena, 49, and Max Harris, 29, ran the Ghost Ship, an old warehouse converted into a space for artists to live and to work — and to hold parties. They were both charged 36 counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

It was during a large party December 3, 2016, that flames trapped dozens on a upper floor of the largely wooden building. Prosecutors alleged that the two created a dangerous fire trap, ignoring the safety of those who used the building.

Defense attorneys argued that the fire spread so quickly because it was started by arsonists and that city officials had inspected the building and never identified safety code violations.

A crane is used to lift wreckage as part of search efforts in a fire-ravaged warehouse on December 5, 2016, in Oakland. Getty

Jurors began deliberating July 31, but on August 19 — which was their 10th day of deliberations — Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson dismissed three jurors for alleged misconduct, CBS San Francisco reported. They were replaced with three alternates and ordered the panel to start deliberating from scratch.

The blaze killed 36 partygoers, many of them young people, who were trapped on the second floor. The Ghost Ship had been packed with furniture, extension cords and other flammable material. The warehouse only had two exits and no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinklers, according to prosecutors.

In closing arguments, Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Autrey James said Almena and Harris didn't obtain permits because they didn't want inspections and they violated the fire code by refusing to install safety devices.

Almena was the master tenant and Harris acted like a manager by collecting rent and settling household disputes, the prosecutor said.

James told jurors that to find the men guilty of involuntary manslaughter, they must agree that their actions were criminally negligent. "Is failure to get a permit criminally negligent? Absolutely," he said.

The men face up to 39 years in prison if convicted.

CBS San Francisco

John Blackstone contributed to this report.