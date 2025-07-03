Man arrested for trying to bring "ghost gun" into Capitol Hill office building

Washington — A Maryland man has been charged with trying to bring a "ghost gun" into a House office building last week, CBS News has learned, the latest arrest involving firearms on Capitol Hill.

Jason White, 35, allegedly tried to bring the gun through a security checkpoint at the Cannon House Office Building shortly after 8:30 a.m. of June 24. The firearm was detected when White placed his bag through a metal detector at an entrance to the building, according to police.

The House was in session at the time, with lawmakers and staffers arriving at the Capitol complex for a series of committee hearings.

"There was no serial number present anywhere on the firearm," according to an affidavit shared with CBS News. The filing said it had a barrel length of less than 12 inches and was "fully functional." Ghost guns are typically made from kits and can be assembled at home, making them untraceable by law enforcement.

White was arrested and told officers he had forgotten he had the gun in his bag, a police official told CBS News.

The affidavit said White is not licensed to carry a gun in Washington, D.C., and has an expired permit for a firearm in Maryland. White is facing a felony criminal charge. His attorney did not immediately return requests for comment.

A CBS News review of police records shows there have been more than 20 arrests for unlawful firearms possession on Capitol Hill so far this year. There were 18 such arrests in all of 2023.