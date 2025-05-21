Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly dies at 75

Washington — Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia died Wednesday, his family announced. He was 75 years old.

Connolly's death comes weeks after he announced that he would not seek reelection in 2026 and would be stepping back from his post as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee because his cancer had returned.

"It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," Connolly's family announced in a statement.