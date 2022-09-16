Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

Ukrainians fearful of upcoming winter without gas for heating and cooking

Russian gas supply used as weapon of war

Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.

Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH — will be put under the administration of Germany's Federal Network Agency, the economy ministry said in a statement.

As a result, the agency will also control the companies' shares in the refineries PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of Germany.

"This is a far-reaching energy policy decision to protect our country," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. "We've long known that Russia isn't a reliable supplier of energy anymore."

"With today's decision, we're ensuring that Germany is supplied with oil in the medium- and long-term as well," Scholz said. "That is particularly true for the Schwedt refinery."

The facility provides petroleum products to much of northeastern Germany, including Berlin.

The facilities of the oil refinery on the industrial site of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH, jointly owned by Rosneft, are illuminated in the evening in Schwedt, Germany, on May 4, 2022. The German government says it is taking control of Russian oil giant Rosneft's subsidiary in Germany, citing the need to ensure continued operations at three oil refineries in the country. Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP

Rosneft accounts for about 12% of Germany's oil-refining capacity, importing oil worth several hundred million euros (dollars) every month, the ministry said.

It said the move would help ensure continued energy supplies and was initially due to last for six months.

Rosneft had previously made clear it had no intention to stop imports of oil via the Druzhba pipeline, which runs from Russia through Ukraine to refineries in central Europe, despite a looming EU embargo coming into force on January 1, 2023.

Transition to clean energy

Scholz said a 1-billion-euro (dollar) aid package would secure jobs for about 1,200 people currently working at the PCK refinery in Schwedt and help with its long-term transformation as part of the transition toward a green economy.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the refinery would in the future receive oil through a pipeline from the port city of Rostock and via neighboring Poland, which had refused to provide supplies as long as there was a risk that Rosneft might profit from them.

Russia on August 31 stopped delivering gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies much of western Europe, claiming a two-day shutoff was necessary for maintenance work. The pipeline, which runs directly to Germany and supplies much of Western Europe with natural gas, remains shut.

The move has increased pressure on the continent's largest economy as it prepares for a winter of energy rationing that could squeeze households and German industry.