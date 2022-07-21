Gas flowing from Russia to Europe after shutdown The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is pumping gas from Russia to Europe again after shutting down for maintenance. However, the gas is flowing at about 40% of the pipeline's capacity and there are concerns that Russia could cut off the flow altogether. Ben Cahill, senior fellow for the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about what effect a slowing or a stoppage of gas flow could have.