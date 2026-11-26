Berlin — German authorities on Thursday arrested two Iraqi men on suspicion of terrorism. The suspects are alleged to be members of an Iran-linked terrorist organization that is said to have targeted U.S., Israeli and Jewish institutions in Europe.

The men, who were arrested in Cologne and Heidelberg by the Federal Criminal Police Office, are Iraqi nationals Mostafa Al-R. and Ameer J., according to the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation centers on alleged links to Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, a shadowy group that emerged to claim a series of sabotage, arson and violent attacks targeting Jewish institutions in Europe not long after the start of the U.S. war with Iran. The U.S. government has labeled HAYI a front for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq. Britain has designated HAYI as a terrorist organization.

According to investigators, Mostafa Al-R. is alleged to have maintained contact with Mohammad Al-Saadi, who is currently facing criminal charges in the United States. Al-Saadi is considered a central figure within the alleged terrorist network.

As early as late 2025, Al-Saadi, Mostafa Al-R. and other individuals allegedly founded an independent group whose goal was to carry out terrorist attacks in Germany and other European countries, according to prosecutors. Ameer J. is also a member of this group, they said.

The group planned to target synagogues in Cologne and another European city, prosecutors alleged, saying unknown perpetrators traveled to the locations in March 2026 on behalf of the organization. The plans were not implemented for unknown reasons.

HAYI is also linked to attacks on Jewish institutions in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and the Netherlands, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution said.

The suspects are accused of membership in a domestic terrorist organization under Section 129a of Germany's Criminal Code. The investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice had already issued the corresponding arrest warrants on Nov. 18.

Along with the arrests, extensive searches took place in Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia. A total of 17 locations were searched.

More than 250 officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office, the Federal Police and the participating state police forces took part in the cross-state operation.

In Hürth, the investigative measures targeted another suspect, prosecutors said.

The proceedings were initiated based on information from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The two detainees are scheduled to be brought to the presiding investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe on Thursday. The judge will decide on their pretrial detention.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office did not disclose further details regarding the length of the two Iraqis' stay in Germany, their immigration status or any other nationalities they may hold.

The investigation is ongoing.