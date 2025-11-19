Georgia voters voice support for Marjorie Taylor Greene amid rift with Trump over Epstein files vote

In Rome, Georgia, where the church steeple rises higher than city hall, faith among the Floyd County Republican Women's Group is divided into two kinds: political and personal.

On a day when other voices in the party have been loud, Pam Peters, the chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, and other members of the GOP are quietly volunteering at a food pantry run by a local ministry.

"We have a mission and we're here to do that mission," Peters said.

On Tuesday, while their representative was speaking at the U.S. Capitol, the group was bagging lunches for school children and trying to avoid the partisan, political winds raging in Washington, D.C.

When it comes to the growing feud between Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of President Trump's earliest and most vocal supporters, there is faith, loyalty, and a respect for being true to one's own self.

Earlier that day, Greene had joined other Republicans and Democrats outside the Capitol with several survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse, before Congress voted to force the Justice Department to release files related to the convicted sex offender.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., second from right, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., right, react during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

Greene's push to release more documents connected with the case has led to a rift between her and Mr. Trump, who recently called her a traitor and announced that he would support a primary challenge against her.

"Marjorie does what she genuinely believes is right, whether it be on President Trump's agenda or not," Rome resident Susan Cooper said. "And she's very much an individual, and she is standing up, as far as this Epstein, for women, and for the victims. And it's not political for her, and I do admire her for that."

Here, there is resistance to being drawn into political crossfire between two leaders who are both popular among residents in Greene's district.

Rome resident Susan Cooper says she admires Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for standing up for the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein. CBS News Atlanta

"I really don't think she's totally changed, but I think she's trying to do the right thing for these ladies," one Rome resident told CBS News Atlanta.

While their faith — personal or political — might be tested, it appears that, for now, Greene's support among party leaders in her district is unshakeable.

"It's a lot like when she stood up for the health care — Obamacare. It wasn't that she was trying to be different. She was just defending a lot of people in this district because we have so many rural, needy families here," Cooper said. "Clearly, from what we're doing right now, she just cares about people."

And despite the bruising verbal combat between the two party leaders, the mission on Tuesday was to fix hunger, not sling mud.

"Does the MTG stuff affect what we're doing today? Absolutely not," Peters said. "We're focused on our job."