Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for hoax pizza harassment, pipe bomb threats: "I am not a traitor"

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Sunday night that she and her family have been targeted with hoax pizza deliveries and a pipe bomb threat, blaming what she called President Donald Trump's "vicious attacks" for escalating the danger against her.

Greene, who was once one of Trump's earliest and most vocal supporters in Congress, posted on X that the incidents occurred shortly after Trump began publicly calling her a "traitor" amid their growing political feud. She said the former president's rhetoric had acted as "a dog whistle to dangerous radicals" and warned that it could lead to "a harmful or even deadly outcome."

"The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members," Greene wrote. "We also received a pipe bomb threat at my construction company's office building."

She added that she had been "down this road before," citing past swatting calls to her home and homes of relatives, as well as death threats that she said resulted in multiple convictions. Greene claimed those earlier threats came from "the left," but said Trump and allied commentators were now fueling a new wave of harassment.

"Now that President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific … this puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy," Greene said. "It could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. speaks as former President Donald Trump looks on at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Columbus, Ga. John Bazemore / AP

The clash marks a sharp turn for Greene, who built her political identity on unwavering support for Trump. In recent weeks, however, she has criticized the former president for prioritizing foreign policy, including aid to Ukraine and Israel, over what she says should be a focus on domestic issues. She has also pushed for broader disclosure of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case and publicly pressed Trump to support their release.

Trump, who on Friday signaled he would back a primary challenger against Greene, fired back late Sunday on Truth Social, mocking her as "Wacky Marjorie Traitor Brown" and denying any responsibility for the threats she reported.

"She is working overtime to try to portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems," Trump wrote. "Nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country."

Greene said the timing of the harassment, days before a scheduled House vote to release Epstein-related records, was notable but did not directly link the threats to that vote. She defended her voting record as "one of the most conservative" in Congress and said she has paid all her party dues.

"I love America and the American people, and I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and always do so. I am not a traitor," Greene wrote. "The toxic and dangerous rhetoric in politics must end, and we need healing in this country for all Americans."