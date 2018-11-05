Abrams says Kemp's hacking probe is effort to suppress Georgia votes

Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic candidate for governor, dismissed her Republican opponent's new investigation into alleged election hacking by Democrats, saying there is "no evidence" of improprieties. The move, she said in an interview with "CBS This Morning" Monday, is another example of Brian Kemp's "pattern of voter suppression." Kemp is the Georgia Secretary of State.

Abrams said she has not been contacted by the FBI about allegations of a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system. She said her opponent's office learned about the allegations on Friday, but did not take any action on the security flaw until Sunday. "He failed to act," she said.

Kemp was invited on "CBS This Morning" and declined.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Kemp said Sunday it had launched an investigation into the Georgia Democratic Party over the alleged hack attempt. The head of the state Democratic Party categorically denied any link to the alleged hacking, saying the "scurrilous claims" are "100 percent false."

In a subsequent statement Sunday afternoon, the secretary of state's office said the investigation was prompted by "information from our legal team about failed efforts to breach the online voter registration system and My Voter Page." It said it had referred the matter to the FBI and "will release more information as it becomes available."

At at rally with President Trump on Sunday, Kemp did not reference the allegation, instead criticizing Abrams as part of the "radical left" who is seeking to make Georgia as liberal as California. "They are energized, they are mobilized," he said Sunday.

The Georgia race is one of the most closely watched in tomorrow's midterm contests. The race has been clouded by allegations of voter suppression tactics. If elected, Abrams would be the first African-American female governor in the U.S.