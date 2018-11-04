Kemp opens hacking investigation into Georgia Democrats 2 days before election

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate for governor, said Sunday it had launched an investigation into the Georgia Democratic Party over "a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system." The head of the state Democratic Party categorically denied the accusation, saying the "scurrilous claims" are "100 percent false."

Candice Broce, press secretary for the secretary of state's office, said in a statement Sunday morning the state party was "under investigation for possible cyber crimes." Broce said "no personal data was breached and our system remains secure."

In a subsequent statement Sunday afternoon, the secretary of state's office said the investigation was prompted by "information from our legal team about failed efforts to breach the online voter registration system and My Voter Page." It said it had referred the matter to the FBI and "will release more information as it becomes available."

President Trump is holding a rally with Kemp later Sunday in Georgia. Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, the president said he had not been briefed about the hacking accusation and didn't know anything about it.

The investigation comes in the closing days of one of the nation's most closely watched races of the 2018 midterm election cycle. Kemp's Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams would be the first African-American woman governor if elected. The race has featured repeated allegations of voter suppression by Kemp's office, which oversees state elections.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Abrams dismissed the investigation as "a desperate attempt of my opponent to distract people from fact that two federal judges found him derelict in his duties."

"He is desperate to turn the conversation away from his failures, refusal to honor commitments," she said. "We're going to out-vote and out-work him and we're going to win."

Abrams has been boosted with appearances by former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey in the closing days of the campaign.