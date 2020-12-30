Georgia mask maker creates smiles during pandemic

Atlanta — Nobody likes wearing masks. We do it because we should. In Decatur, Georgia, it's the law.

Meet Huckleberry Starnes, a good guy with a great name. He's also a product designer who got the "mask laugh."

"Everyone comments on it and you're really excited to wear it more," Starnes said of his creations.

His custom masks highlight personalities rather than hide faces. As a public service, he's made hundreds of them, like the one Joe Jameson is wearing.

"It makes me feel like I'm always smiling," Jameson said.

Joe Jameson, a police officer in Georgia, is able to wear his mustache on his mask after he had to shave it off because it could not fit under the facial covering. Handout / Huckleberry Starnes

Jameson, a Decatur police officer, had to shave off his signature mustache because no mask would fit over it. Now, when he puts on the mask, he has a mustache.

"I thought it was the coolest thing I'd ever seen," said Sergeant Kimberly Parks, who is Jameson's boss.

Parks got her own signature smile back with a mask from Starnes.

Finally, a mask to put a smile on anyone's face.