Judge temporarily blocks Georgia's six-week abortion ban

By Kate Smith

/ CBS News

Georgia's six-week abortion ban was just blocked by a federal judge from going into effect, according to Barbara Ann Luttrell, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Southeast. As of today, every so-called "heartbeat" bill has now been stopped from being implemented. 

The law, House Bill 481, was set to go into effect on January 1, 2020.

"This is a victory for Georgia and people all across the country," Luttrell said in a telephone interview with CBS News. "We promise the people we serve and the people across the state to protect access to abortion and together we have."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on October 1, 2019 / 3:58 PM

