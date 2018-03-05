George Washington could have planted tree Nor'easter just felled on his Mt. Vernon estate

The Nor'easter that battered the East Coast Friday blew down a tree from George Washington's day on his famed Mt. Vernon estate in Virginia. The estate says it was a 227-year old Canadian hemlock:
The estate's senior vice president of visitor engagement, Rob Shenk, tweeted that the nation's first president "likely knew the tree":
The storm is being blamed for at least 9 deaths across several states. Some 437,000 homes and businesses it left without power still didn't have electricity as of Monday morning.