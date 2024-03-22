Former Rep. George Santos says he's leaving the Republican Party, will run as an independent

Santos says he'll challenge LaLota for New York's First Congressional District Santos says he'll challenge LaLota for New York's First Congressional District 02:03

NEW YORK - Former Rep. George Santos said Friday he's leaving the Republican Party.

His announcement comes after the House passed a massive $1.2 trillion spending package that funds the government through September ahead of a midnight deadline to avert a partial shutdown.

That measure passed 286 to 134, with a majority of Republicans voting against it. After it passed, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a "motion to vacate," a move that lays the groundwork for an eventual vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"After today's embarrassing showing in the house I have reflected and decided that I can no longer be part of the Republican Party… The Republican Party continues to lie and swindle its voter base. I in good conscience cannot affiliate myself with a party that stands for nothing and falls for everything. I am officially suspending my petitioning in #NY01 to access the ballot as a Republican and will be [filing] to run as an independent… I will take my Ultra MAGA/Trump supporting values to the ballot in November as an Independent," Santos wrote on X.

Santos had previously announced plans to challenge Republican Rep. Nick LaLota in New York's First Congressional District, which includes eastern Long Island.

LaLota responded to that by releasing a statement saying, "To raise the standard in Congress, and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos. If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in."

All this comes as Santos faces 23 federal charges related to alleged wire fraud, identity theft and campaign finance violations and other crimes. His trial is set for September.