Generations of Pride: Meet the trailblazers making a difference in Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Pride Month, CBS News Philadelphia is proud to showcase the LGBTQ+ individuals in our community who have helped shape the past, are making a difference in the present, and are working to change the future.

In our special "Generations of Pride," we visit Philadelphia's Gayborhood, where you'll find LGBTQ+ community pillars like Giovanni's Room, the oldest continually gay-operated bookstore. We'll travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a shore resort thown that's become a mecca for the gay community.

Meet the couple responsible for Philly staples like Bud & Marilyn's, Barbuzzo and Open House, and get to know Sapphira Cristál, the Philly drag queen who put the City of Brotherly Love in the national spotlight during Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Watch "Generations of Pride" in the player above, and tune in to watch the full special, anchored by CBS News Philadelphia's Jim Donovan and Howard Monroe, on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m.