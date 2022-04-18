GE refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy recalled after 37 injuries

GE Appliances is recalling six models of free-standing French door refrigerators sold nationwide because of handles that may detach, posing a fall risk to those trying to pull the freezer doors open.

Louisville, Kentucky-based GE has received 71 reports of freezer drawer handles detaching, resulting in 37 injuries, including three serious falls, the company said Thursday in a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. GE is a division of Chinese multinational Haier Group.

About 155,000 of the GE-brand refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint-resistant stainless steel were sold from February 2020 through January 2022 at U.S. home improvement and appliance stores including Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe's for between $1,900 and $2,500.

Recalled GE refrigerator. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Manufactured in Mexico from February 2020 through August 2021, the brand name, model and serial number can be found on the top inside left of the refrigerator, which is 36 inches wide.

The affected models are:

GFE26JYMKFFS

GFE26JYMNFFS

GNE27EYMKFFS

GNE27EYMNFFS

GNE27JYMKFFS

GNE27JYMNFFS Recalled GE refrigerator. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The serial numbers for the affected models begin with one of the following two letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

Those who purchased a recalled refrigerator can contact GE for a free in-home service call to replace the freezer's handle mounting fasteners. The company can be reached at 888-345-4671 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/bottom-freezer-refrigerator-2022/

People can continue using the refrigerators by gripping the edge of the freezer door to open the drawer, instead of pulling on a loose handle, the company said in a separate notice.