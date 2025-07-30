GDP surged in the second quarter after sliding earlier this year

The U.S. economy surged between April and June after shrinking in the first three months of the year, driven by a large shift in imports tied to President Trump's trade policies.

By the numbers

The country's GDP increased at an annual rate of 3% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. GDP was forecast to grow at a 2% pace for the April-to-June period, according to economists polled by financial data firm FactSet.

