Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

GDP surged in the second quarter after sliding earlier this year

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter,
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie D. Lee

/ CBS News

Investors await key economic data
Investors await new key economic data, interest rate decision 03:36

The U.S. economy surged between April and June after shrinking in the first three months of the year, driven by a large shift in imports tied to President Trump's trade policies.

By the numbers

The country's GDP increased at an annual rate of 3% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. GDP was forecast to grow at a 2% pace for the April-to-June period, according to economists polled by financial data firm FactSet. 

— This is a developing story and will be updated

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue