"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King heading to space as part of Blue Origin's historic all-women crew

Gayle King is about to blast off.

The "CBS Mornings" co-host was announced Thursday as part of the crew for Blue Origin's next flight to the boundary of space. The historic flight, comprised of all women, is expected to launch this spring.

Joining King on the mission will be pop superstar Katy Perry, journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King will be joined by Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn on the historic all-women mission.

The spring launch will mark the 11th human flight for Blue Origin's New Shepard program.

Fifty-two people have already experienced traveling 62 miles above earth to the Kármán line, which is recognized as the spot that separates the planet's atmosphere from space. Previous New Shepard passengers include actor William Shatner and Jeff Bezos, founder of both Blue Origin and Amazon.

"I don't know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time. It's like how I felt about to deliver a baby," King said during the announcement on "CBS Mornings."

King, who recently celebrated her 70th birthday, said the opportunity represents a new chapter in her life.

"I thought I wanted to open myself up to new adventures and step out of my comfort zone," King said.

Before committing to the mission, King consulted with her kids and Oprah Winfrey.

"Once Kirby and Will and Oprah was fine with it, I was fine," King said. "I thought Oprah would say no, no. She said, 'I think if you don't do it, when they all come back and you had the opportunity to do it, you will be kicking yourself.' She's right."

King, who was approached with the opportunity in November, said that that rocketing to the edge of space wasn't exactly on her bucket list.

"This was never my dream. It was never my dream," King said. "And somebody said, maybe you need to have new dreams, Gayle."

King also expressed admiration for her fellow crew members.

"These women are so badass," she said. "They have such amazing life stories."

Despite admitting to having some fears, King said she is ready to lift off.

"I feel well prepared. I believe in Blue Origin, what they're doing," she said. "I am really excited and actually looking forward to it."