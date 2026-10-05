PepsiCo recalls 122,000 cases of Gatorade due to undeclared dyes

PepsiCo has recalled roughly 122,000 cases of Gatorade sold across the U.S. because the product contains undeclared dyes, the Food and Drug Administration said in a notice.

The recall affects cases with 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange and Gatorade Orange Zero that were sold in 37 states. The FDA said the beverages contain undeclared Yellow No. 6 and/or Yellow No. 5, artificial dyes that affect the product's color.

PepsiCo initiated the recall on Sept. 25. On Oct. 2, the FDA updated the recall to Class II, which means that exposure to the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the regulatory agency.

The cases of Gatorade were sold in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

The recall number is H-0009-2027.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether customers who bought the recalled Gatorade are eligible for a refund.