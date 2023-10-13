Watch CBS News
Local News

Gary International Black Film Festival spotlights the power of storytelling

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

Gary International Black Film Festival spotlights the power of storytelling
Gary International Black Film Festival spotlights the power of storytelling 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend, a group of women and girls from Gary, Indiana will debut short animated films as part of the Gary International Black Film Festival.

The event is celebrating its 13th year. 

It'll have a mix of virtual and in-person events including watch parties, panel discussions, and a red carpet Friday night.

The festival is a culmination moment of a lot of hard work.

A group of girls and women ages 13 to 70 years old spent the summer in a kind of animation boot camp, creating short films and learning from highly successful people in the industry, like Emmy award-winning actor Keith David.

He is most well known for his voice acting.

"I think it's important to remember first and foremost when you're collaborating, just because it's not your idea, doesn't make it a bad idea," David said.

Visit the website for the Gary International Black Film Festival for more information on showtimes and tickets.

Jackie Kostek
jackiekostek.jpg

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

First published on October 13, 2023 / 1:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.