Gary International Black Film Festival spotlights the power of storytelling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend, a group of women and girls from Gary, Indiana will debut short animated films as part of the Gary International Black Film Festival.

The event is celebrating its 13th year.

It'll have a mix of virtual and in-person events including watch parties, panel discussions, and a red carpet Friday night.

The festival is a culmination moment of a lot of hard work.

A group of girls and women ages 13 to 70 years old spent the summer in a kind of animation boot camp, creating short films and learning from highly successful people in the industry, like Emmy award-winning actor Keith David.

He is most well known for his voice acting.

"I think it's important to remember first and foremost when you're collaborating, just because it's not your idea, doesn't make it a bad idea," David said.

