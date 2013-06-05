"Game of Thrones" theme gets an a cappella twist

(CBS News) Your blogger here has read every book so far in the "Game of Thrones" series (though I know them as "A Song of Ice and Fire"), along with all of the chapters in the next book that have been released online. Despite that, I've been doing my best to stay out of the recent "Frey" over a recent episode or spoil events in the future. (And I applaud all of you who understand what I did there!) But that doesn't mean I can't highlight a fun tribute to the music of the HBO television series adaptation. So go ahead and take in the soothing tune of the epic fantasy theme song (with amusing twist) through the medium of a cappella above.

The tongue-in-cheek variation of the iconic song was performed by Michael Adams Davis, Michael Schroeder, Ryan Tellez, Brian Fisher and David Odom, and posted by The Warp Zone who write:

We all need a pick-me-up after the Red Wedding episode. Here's our a capella cover of the Game of Thrones theme.

Sigh

, I could not agree more that a bit levity might be in order in the aftermath. And while I refuse to comment on the "why" for any playing catch-up, you're welcome to read (both links contain spoilers!) an article about it here or you can see stars' reactions to it here. And to check out more humor and otherwise from The Warp Zone, be sure to visit their YouTube page by clicking here.