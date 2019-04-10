Kit Harington shows 60 Minutes what happened to Ned Stark's head

Before the final season of "Game of Thrones" kicks off, Actor Kit Harington, who plays hero Jon Snow in the series, takes "60 Minutes" on a tour of a warehouse in Northern Ireland containing almost every prop and costume from the series, stored like artifacts in a museum of "Game of Thrones" history. Harington and correspondent Anderson Cooper find elaborate costumes, dragon skulls, dead body dummies and even the head of the beloved character Ned Stark, who was shockingly beheaded at the end of season one.

The segment will also include an exclusive clip from the opening episode of the much-anticipated season. Cooper reports from the fantasy land of Westeros on the next edition of "60 Minutes," Sunday April 14 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.