Two "Game of Thrones" actors reveal how the show's scripts are kept secret

Anderson Cooper speaks with Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who play Cersei and Jaime Lannister on "Game of Thrones." Below is a transcript.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: We've had these leaks the past seasons that was quite stupid and, you know, surprising. People would leak script pages. So this last season we didn't get scripts, we only had them on-- on an-- on an app, and then when we've (LAUGH) done the scene the-- they would just disappear, just vanish. And there was so much security around the-- the-- the studios. They had people, you know, tracking, drones. It was quite--

Anderson Cooper: Wow.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: --quite insane. I mean, I thought it was ridiculous. But-- but-- there has-- there's been no leaks so far, so.

Lena Headey: Yeah, and they would-- you-- if you wanted script sides-- 'cause the iPad's fine but I like a p-- a paper, and they were like, "You have to sign--"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: No, you didn't get it-- did you? No, you didn't get any one the last season. You couldn't get it--

Lena Headey: No, you couldn't get one last season.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: No.

Lena Headey: But like, up until the last season you were allowed-- still allowed paper. Thank God for the over 40s, right? But you had to sign your, like, name on everything.

