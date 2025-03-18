Frontier offers free checked bag promotion to entice angry Southwest customers

Frontier Airlines is introducing a free checked bag promotion in an effort to poach former Southwest passengers frustrated by the airline's decision to ditch its longstanding "bags fly free" policy.

Called "Your New Love," the limited-time deal includes a free carry-on plus a free checked bag with use of a promo code. Seat selection and flight changes are also free, according to Frontier.

"We've always had heart," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement Tuesday. "Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we're running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate 'divorce your old airline' deal. If travelers show us the love, we'll make these perks permanent."

Promo details

The deal is valid for flights departing May 28 — the same day Southwest says it will start charging customers to check in their bags — through Aug. 18. To take advantage of the deal, bookings must be made by March 24, using the promo code FREEBAG.

Biffle said that while the deal is temporary for now, it could become permanent if it proves to be a hit.

Frontier's pitch to travelers comes days after Southwest announced it would start making customers pay for checked bags, ending its free checked bags policy for the first time in the airline's 54-year history.

Beginning May 28, only Southwest's most elite Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and Business Select passengers will be able to check two bags for free. Frequent flyer A-List Members, Southwest-branded credit card holders and other select customers will be allowed one free checked bag.

All other passengers will have to pay to check in one or more bags on flights booked on or after May 28, according to the carrier.

Many Southwest loyalists lamented the move, which they say set the airline apart from its competition.

"Why would we still fly Southwest, because now they're just going to be same as every other flight," Southwest customer Howie Baker told CBS Colorado. "So whichever one is going to be cheaper and first is the one that we'll choose."

Budget airlines like Southwest and Frontier have struggled to appeal to customers following the pandemic, as consumer preferences shift toward more premium offerings.