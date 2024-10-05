Frontier flight catches fire while landing at Las Vegas airport

A Frontier flight appeared to catch fire as the plane was landing Saturday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cell phone video showed flames and billows of smoke on the plane's undercarriage as it touched down on the runway. Fire trucks and other emergency service vehicles rushed onto the runway, as smoke continued to surround the plane.

"Frontier flight 1326 experienced a hard landing," a spokesperson for the airport confirmed to CBS News. "The Clark County Fire Department responded immediately and all passengers and crew have been safely transported to the gated area. No injuries were reported."

Frontier flight 1326 from KSAN-KLAS just caught fire on landing at KLAS.



I caught it on video as it landed pic.twitter.com/KGt1Asx3rv — Tyler (@TylerHerrick) October 5, 2024

Frontier Flight 1326 left San Diego at 1:51 p.m. Pacific Time and landed at Las Vegas at 3:37 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

"The pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency," a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines confirmed to CBS News. "The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs. No injuries were reported, and passengers have been bussed to the terminal. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation."